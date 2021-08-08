Man arrested in Kolkata for involvement in fake-visa racket

In a joint operation by the Kolkata Police and the Delhi Police, a man has been arrested from Haridevpur area here for his alleged involvement in a fake-visa racket, an officer said on Saturday.

Delhi's Chanakyapuri Police Station had recently received a complaint from a man that he has given a visa for Russia which was later declared 'fake' by that country's Embassy.

Advertisement

Acting on this complaint, the Delhi Police arrested a man person from the North 24 Parganas district a few days ago, the official said.

During his interrogation, they came to know about another person considered to be the mastermind behind the fake-visa racket, he said.

Along with officials of the Kolkata Police, the Delhi Police team conducted a raid late on Friday night and arrested the mastermind.

Several documents, 80 passports of different nations, holograms and three printers have been seized from him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)