Left Menu

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut port explosion investigator biased

Lebanese group Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday that the investigator of the Beirut port blast was politically biased. On Thursday, Beirut marked the one year anniversary of the blast that flattened large swathes of the city and killed more than 200 people.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 01:46 IST
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut port explosion investigator biased
. "I am formally telling the family of the martyrs that this judicial investigator is playing politics, this is a politicized investigation," Nasrallah said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday that the investigator of the Beirut port blast was politically biased.

On Thursday, Beirut marked the one year anniversary of the blast that flattened large swathes of the city and killed more than 200 people. A judge, Tarek Bittar, is leading the probe into what happened. "I am formally telling the family of the martyrs that this judicial investigator is playing politics, this is a politicized investigation," Nasrallah said.

He added he was not calling for Bitar's immediate removal but demanded that he operate under a single standard and release the results of a technical investigation. Nasrallah also criticized people he did not name for blaming Hezbollah for the presence of the ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion.

"Where is your evidence for this ugly, heinous accusation? There is none," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021