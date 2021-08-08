Left Menu

ED conducts searches at Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at a Nagpur hotel as part of its investigation in a case of alleged corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-08-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 08:07 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at a Nagpur hotel as part of its investigation in a case of alleged corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh is being probed by the ED in a case of alleged extortion from orchestra bars in the state. ED had issued summons to the 71-year-old NCP leader and his son Hrishikesh Deshmukh seeking their appearance.

The attached assets include a residential flat of value Rs 1.54 crores at Mumbai's Worli and 25 land parcels of Rs 2.67 crores at a Dhutum Villages in Uran of Maharashtra Raigarh district. The ED has alleged that Rs 4.7 crore collected from orchestra bars by dismissed cop Sachin Waze, allegedly on Deshmukh's instructions, was transferred to the former minister's Nagpur-based educational trust by his son, who routed it via two hawala operators and showed it as a donation.

Deshmukh is the president of the trust and his two sons, Salil and Hrishikesh, are its trustees. Earlier, the ED had raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai. Raids were conducted at five places. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

