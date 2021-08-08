Olympics-Cycling-American Valente wins gold in women's omnium
American rider Jennifer Valente won the gold medal in the Olympic women's omnium on Sunday, the final event of the track cycling program.
Japan's Yumi Kajihara took the silver medal with Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands the bronze.
