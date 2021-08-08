Left Menu

Indian Army upholds beacon of peace, returns cattle of POK

To strengthen the ceasefire agreement, the Indian Army Saturday returned a cow and an ox belonging to Bijildar village in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), at Chakoti-Uri Crossing Point.

To strengthen the ceasefire agreement, the Indian Army Saturday returned a cow and an ox belonging to Bijildar village in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), at Chakoti-Uri Crossing Point. The Army Statement said: By sending the cattle back, the Army had shown its commitment to peace and harmony along the Line of Control (LOC) through its continued efforts and display of humanitarian values.

In a statement, Army said that these animals apparently had crossed over inadvertently in the month of May from Bijildar village in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to Jabri village in Karnah tehsil. "Indian proactive approach and commitment culminated into successful repatriation which portrays the humanitarian values of the nation. The repatriation event was organised in presence of the officials of the Civil Administration of Karnah and Uri tehsil. People of Bijildar village of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were extremely appreciative of the humanitarian gesture by the Indian side to return their animals back," Army said.

It informed that in reciprocation, Pakistan also returned back a pony that had crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Notably, in the past five months, the Indian Army has made deliberate attempts to uphold the cease-fire agreement displaying total commitment.

"People of villages close to Line of Control have expressed their gratitude on a number of occasions towards the Indian Army for the continued peace along Line of Control. These small acts of kindness indicate the commitment and trust a nation places in keeping peace and harmony. The Awam is hopeful of a continued Cease-Fire Agreement between both neighbors," added the statement. (ANI)

