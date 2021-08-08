Left Menu

Tata Steel BSL sets up UV oxidation plant in Odisha to treat cyanide in wastewater

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 10:33 IST
Tata Steel BSL sets up UV oxidation plant in Odisha to treat cyanide in wastewater
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel BSL Ltd has set up the "world's first" ultraviolet oxidation plant in the industry at its facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district to treat cyanide in coke oven wastewater, a deadly pollutant, the company said.

The UV oxidation unit has been established with support from the research and development team of parent company Tata Steel, it said in a release.

The steelmaker said the conventional method of treating cyanide in coke oven wastewater is called solid sludge separation technology, which may lead to cyanide toxicity by secondary means of toxic sludge decomposition.

The UV oxidation technology would address the issue at the Narendrapur plant with a capacity to treat 80 cubic meters of wastewater per hour, it said.

"One of the best ways to handle cyanide is complete destruction of it by oxidation," Tata Steel BSL Chief Operating Officer Subodh Pandey said.

"The UV oxidation plant helps us achieve that and, thus, no footprint is left for further contamination of the environment," he said.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd, formerly known as Bhushan Steel Ltd, was acquired by Tata Steel in May 2018 through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021