Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. beat Brazil to win first gold medal in women's final
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The United States beat Brazil in the women's volleyball final on Sunday to grab their first gold medal in the sport at Tokyo Games.
Brazil took the silver medal while Serbia overpowered South Korea in the Ariake Arena to take the bronze.
