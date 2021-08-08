Left Menu

Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Price defeats Li to win women's middleweight gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
British boxer Lauren Price beat Li Qian of China by unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the women's middleweight division on Sunday.

Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Russian boxer Zenfira Magomedalieva both took bronze medals.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

