Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Price defeats Li to win women's middleweight gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:42 IST
British boxer Lauren Price beat Li Qian of China by unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the women's middleweight division on Sunday.
Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Russian boxer Zenfira Magomedalieva both took bronze medals.
