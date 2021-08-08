Left Menu

Man arrested for raping minor in Assam

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 08-08-2021
Man arrested for raping minor in Assam
Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 15-year old girl in Assam's Nagaon district, an officer said on Sunday.

The man lured the minor girl to a farmhouse, where nobody was present, and allegedly raped her on Friday evening, the officer said.

The girl after returning home told her family members late at night following which a case was registered at the Rupohihat police station on Saturday.

The police arrested the man and produced him at the Court of the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

