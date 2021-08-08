Left Menu

5 apprehended Bangladeshis handed over to BGB as goodwill gesture

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:07 IST
5 apprehended Bangladeshis handed over to BGB as goodwill gesture
  • Country:
  • India

Five of the 10 Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended when they were attempting to illegally enter India through Coochbehar district of West Bengal, have been handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture, BSF officials said on Sunday.

The five Bangladeshis were handed over to the BGB after proper verification on Saturday evening, they said.

The 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including five children, four women and a man, were nabbed by the BSF's 192nd Battalion under the Guwahati Frontier near Sabri border outpost in the district on Saturday.

The remaining five Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the local police at Coochbehar for further legal action, the BSF officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021