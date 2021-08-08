Olympics-Boxing-Uzbek Jalolov defeats American Torrez Jr to win men's super heavyweight gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan defeated Richard Torrez Jr of the United States by unanimous decision to win the men's super heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Torrez Jr won silver, while Frazer Clarke of Britain and Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
