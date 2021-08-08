COVID-19: Over 52.37 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs; 8,99,260 in pipeline

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that over 52.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far. The Ministry also stated that as many as 8,99,260 COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total consumption of the vaccine including wastages is 50,32,77,942 doses. "52,37,50,890 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 8,99,260 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry said.

Advertisement

"More than 2,42,87,160 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered," it added. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

India reported 39,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 43,910 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 50 crores yesterday. As per government data, cumulatively, 50,68,10,492 vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)