Left Menu

Minor girl gangraped in Rajasthan's Alwar, FIR filed

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in the Barodameo police station area in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police informed.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:48 IST
Minor girl gangraped in Rajasthan's Alwar, FIR filed
SHO of Barodameo police station Chandrashekhar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in the Barodameo police station area in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police informed. The station house officer of Barodameo police station Chandrashekhar said that the FIR has been filed on the complaint of the victim's father.

"The incident took place on August 2. A case has been registered against four accused," the SHO said. Teams have been set up to arrest the accused, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021