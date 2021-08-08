Left Menu

Man wanted in Mumbai house-breaking case caught after 9 yrs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:13 IST
Man wanted in Mumbai house-breaking case caught after 9 yrs
Mumbai police have arrested a man wanted since about nine years in connection with a house-breaking case here, an official said on Sunday. The man, identified as Jhaaba, along with his accomplices allegedly broke into a house in Kurla area here in 2012 and decamped with cash, ornaments, mobile phone and other items, he said.

He kept evading arrest, while three others wanted in the case were earlier nabbed by police, the official said.

The police went to his residence in Kurla several times, but he was not found there.

Recently, the city police got to know that the accused had settled in neighbouring Thane district, the official said.

Based on the information, Mumbai's V B Nagar police nabbed him from Thane on Saturday, he added. PTI ZA GK GK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

