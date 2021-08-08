Chhattisgarh: 2 held for smuggling diamonds worth over Rs 5 lakh

Police have seized 32 pieces of rough diamonds worth Rs 5.10 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district and arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling the precious stones, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Saturday apprehended the two accused, Manbodh Netam (35) and Sitaram Dhruv (34), near a culvert in Jhariabahra village under Mainpur police station limits, Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur said. The police had got information that the two persons were heading with diamonds towards Mainpur town from Paylikhand (Deobhog), a diamond-rich belt in Gariaband, she said.

While the accused were looking for a customer, the police nabbed them and recovered from them 32 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth Rs 5.10 lakh kept in an envelope, the official said.

A motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs 5,000 cash were also seized from the accused, both hailing from Gariaband district, she added.

