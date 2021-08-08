Left Menu

NGT directs Gurgaon municipal corporation to take action against encroachment in Palam Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:55 IST
NGT directs Gurgaon municipal corporation to take action against encroachment in Palam Vihar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the municipal corporation of Gurgaon to take action on a plea alleging encroachment on the green belt on both sides of the roads in Palam Vihar.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said it has already directed the removal of concretization within a one-meter radius of the trunk of trees so that their growth is not obstructed.

''We direct the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, to take appropriate action in the matter in coordination with the Forest Department, Gurugram. A joint meeting for the purpose be held within one month and an action plan prepared for the purpose. Thereafter, further action is taken following the law,'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Vineet Kumar Yadav against the encroachment of the green belt on both sides of the roads as well as in front of or adjacent to plots or homes within the area of Palam Vihar, Gurgaon.

The plea also alleged concretization around trees in the same area in violation of the NGT's 2013 order.

The tribunal said that concerning the encroachment on green belts, the application is vague as it mentions that several business houses have done the encroachment.

Neither the alleged encroachers have been impleaded as a party nor the date of encroachment is mentioned to determine whether the application is within prescribed limitation, within which the green panel can take action, the bench said.

Thus, the tribunal cannot go into the matter, it said.

However, the applicant is not debarred from approaching the authorities concerned with all relevant particulars of the encroachment, the NGT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

