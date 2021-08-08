Olympics-Water polo-Serbia earn men's gold in win over Greece
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Serbia beat Greece to win the gold medal in the men's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Greece were awarded silver, while Hungary claimed bronze after beating Spain earlier in the day.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Spain
- Tokyo Olympics
- Greece
- Serbia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Fencing-Hungary's Szilagyi makes sabre semi-finals as S.Korea's top-ranked Oh goes out
Olympics-Fencing-Hungary's Szilagyi to chase history in sabre fencing final
Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law
Olympics-Water Polo-U.S., Spain set scoring records on dire day for debutants
Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law