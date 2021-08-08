Left Menu

Olympics-Water polo-Serbia earn men's gold in win over Greece

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:08 IST
Olympics-Water polo-Serbia earn men's gold in win over Greece
Serbia beat Greece to win the gold medal in the men's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Greece were awarded silver, while Hungary claimed bronze after beating Spain earlier in the day.

