Labourer found dead in factory

A labourer was on Sunday found dead at a factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Bachan (40), a resident of Harkesh Nagar here. He worked as loader in the factory for the last two months, they said.

Police said no external injury marks were found on his body. During inquiry, a security guard of the factory told the police that the victim felt uncomfortable while working inside the factory, so he went out and later fell down at the gate.

The incident was reported at around 5.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said when his team reached the spot, the man was found lying dead at the main gate of the factory and blood was oozing from his mouth, but no external injury marks were found on his body.

''Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem examination,'' he said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained through the post-mortem report, which is awaited, he added.

