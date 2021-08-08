Left Menu

Realtor kidnapped, rescued in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:24 IST
Realtor kidnapped, rescued in T'gana
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was allegedly kidnapped from his house in Nirmal district on Sunday morning was rescued safely and at least five abductors were taken into custody, police said.

The man, who is into the real estate business, was kidnapped from his house located in an apartment complex by five people who came in two cars, they said adding based on preliminary investigation it has been revealed that the abduction was done over a financial dispute.

After getting information on the incident from the man's family members, police teams took up investigation and followed the two cars and stopped the vehicles at two toll plazas and rescued the man and took five abductors into custody, a senior police official told P T I over the phone.

In a video that was broadcast by local TV channels, five men were seen taking out a man (by holding him) from an escalator.

An eye-witness from the apartment said the five men forcibly took the man away and when they enquired they replied saying ''will you give the money?'' A case was booked and a probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021