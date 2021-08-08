Realtor kidnapped, rescued in T'gana

A man who was allegedly kidnapped from his house in Nirmal district on Sunday morning was rescued safely and at least five abductors were taken into custody, police said.

The man, who is into the real estate business, was kidnapped from his house located in an apartment complex by five people who came in two cars, they said adding based on preliminary investigation it has been revealed that the abduction was done over a financial dispute.

After getting information on the incident from the man's family members, police teams took up investigation and followed the two cars and stopped the vehicles at two toll plazas and rescued the man and took five abductors into custody, a senior police official told P T I over the phone.

In a video that was broadcast by local TV channels, five men were seen taking out a man (by holding him) from an escalator.

An eye-witness from the apartment said the five men forcibly took the man away and when they enquired they replied saying ''will you give the money?'' A case was booked and a probe is on.

