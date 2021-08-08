C'garh: Farmer upset over financial issue hangs self in Durg

A 52-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg district and a suicide note found from the spot informed about a financial issue being the reason, police said on Sunday.

Ravindra Verma hanged himself in a shed in his field in Morid village under Utai police station limits on Friday evening, said Anant Sahu, Additional Superintendent of Police (Durg Rural).

''We are probing the contents of the suicide note, which speaks of a monetary transaction, and people named in it will be questioned. The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and three daughters,'' the official informed.

