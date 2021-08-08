NIA conducts searches in Karnataka in human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

The NIA has conducted searches here at the premises of a person suspected to be involved in making fake identity proof documents for Bangladeshi traffickers and their victims, an official said on Sunday.

The searches were carried out at two locations on Saturday.

The case was originally registered in June at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in Bengaluru against 13 accused in connection to a raid conducted by the Karnataka Police at a rented house from where seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused on the pretext of providing them jobs but were forced into prostitution instead, the official said.

The NIA re-registered the case under sections of the IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, six digital devices, including hard disks and mobile phones, used for making the forged documents were seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

