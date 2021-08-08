AAP govt improved condition of night shelters in Delhi: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government has improved the condition of night shelters in the national Capital.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his government has improved the condition of night shelters in the national Capital. Addressing the media he said that Aam Aadmai Party (AAP) government has paid attention to the maintenance of night shelters ever since it came to power.
"Before we came to power, the court used to scold the Delhi government for the arrangement in night shelters. After our government came, we paid attention to the rain shelter from the beginning. It has been done so well in 6 to 7 years that now if someone comes to see it, then at least they will say that someone did well for the poor," said Kejriwal. He also announced that the Delhi government in association with Akshaya Patra Foundation will provide free meals, twice a day, to the people residing in night shelters across the national capital.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Homeless people live in the night shelters of Delhi. They are the poorest. Nobody pays attention to them. In association with Akshaya Patra Foundation, we will provide nutritious food to all these people absolutely free of cost, twice a day. Will not let anyone go to bed hungry in Delhi." He later started the food distraction programme by feeding people living in night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarai Kale Khan
- Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Akshaya Patra Foundation
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi-NCR today
Blinken to raise human rights with Indian officials during visit to New Delhi
Batla House Encounter convict Ariz Khan awarded with death penalty moves an appeal in Delhi High Court
HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand in 68-year-old lawyer's plea for financial, medical aid
Arms licence case: CBI carries out search at 40 locations in J-K, Delhi