Left Menu

NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:53 IST
NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in the city in connection with a human trafficking case involving a group of Bangladeshi nationals and recovered incriminating documents, the agency said on Sunday.

The investigation agency on Saturday raided two places linked to a person, who is suspected to be involved in making fake ID proof for Bangladeshi traffickers here, the NIA said in a statement.

''During the searches various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized,'' it said.

The case pertains to a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly trafficked to India by a gang under the pretext of offering her a job and was forced into prostitution.

She was then raped and brutalised for not following the instructions of her traffickers in May, and the whole act was recorded by one of the accused.

Based on the video clip, which had gone viral, and a tip-off from their counterpart in Bangladesh, the accused were traced and arrested by the Bengaluru police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021