Two drug peddlers held with 2 kg charas in J-K's Ramban

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested after two kilograms of charas, worth lakhs of rupees, was found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Sunday.

Riyaz Ahmad of Sumbar-Harog and Shakir Ahmad of Banihal were on their way to the Sangaldaan area of Gool in a tanker when they were stopped by police at Chapran Nallah near Mainjal on Saturday, they said.

Both of them were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is on, the police said.

During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that they had planned to sell the contraband, the police added.

