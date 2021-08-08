Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk
A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday afternoon.
As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and Fire Department personnel are currently conducting a firefighting operation at the godown. officials said.
No casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)
