Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk

A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday afternoon.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and Fire Department personnel are currently conducting a firefighting operation at the godown. officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)