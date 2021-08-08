Man accused of looting truck in Thane held

A man accused of looting a truck at knife-point in Thane district was arrested by a team of Unit I of Crime Branch that had to chase him over a considerable distance, an official said on Sunday.

Shahbaz Sayyed (31) and four others had looted Rs 22,900 worth of goods from a truck headed from Dhule to Vashi at Mumbra Bypass on Saturday, and a patrolling team spotted them and gave chase while they were running away after the incident, he said.

''The team managed to nab Sayyed, while the others ran away. He has attempted to murder, robbery, assault, kidnapping cases against his name,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)