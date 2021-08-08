Left Menu

Man accused of looting truck in Thane held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man accused of looting a truck at knife-point in Thane district was arrested by a team of Unit I of Crime Branch that had to chase him over a considerable distance, an official said on Sunday.

Shahbaz Sayyed (31) and four others had looted Rs 22,900 worth of goods from a truck headed from Dhule to Vashi at Mumbra Bypass on Saturday, and a patrolling team spotted them and gave chase while they were running away after the incident, he said.

''The team managed to nab Sayyed, while the others ran away. He has attempted to murder, robbery, assault, kidnapping cases against his name,'' he said.

