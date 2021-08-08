Left Menu

Extortion case against Param Bir Singh: 2 taken into custody for questioning

Two people named in an extortion FIR registered in Thane against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others have been taken into custody for questioning, an official said on Sunday.The custody of Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamiya was taken from Mumbai police which had arrested them in connection with another case.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 16:52 IST
Two people named in an extortion FIR registered in Thane against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others have been taken into custody for questioning, an official said on Sunday.

The custody of Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamiya was taken from Mumbai police which had arrested them in connection with another case. Jain and Punamiya, who are among the five accused in the Rs 5 crore extortion case registered at the Kopri police station in Thane on the complaint of the kin of a builder, were remanded in police custody till August 12 by a local court, he said.

Top police official Singh, DCP (Crime) Parag Manere, and Manoj Ghotekar are the other three named in the case, he said. Another FIR was registered against Singh and 27 others at the Thane Nagar police station police last week to probe a case of alleged extortion filed by builder Ketan Tanna. No arrest has been made in this connection yet. Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police chief in March this year in the aftermath of the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai.

The IPS officer subsequently accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

