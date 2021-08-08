Karnataka announces Rs 10 lakh for Neeraj Chopra's coach Naik
The Karnataka government on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh as a token of appreciation to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's coach Kashinath Naik.
The coach hails from Sirsi, a town, in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.
The State Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda, in a statement, said the State has a role in Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.
Kashinath Naik had won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2010, Gowda said.
''An achiever himself, Kashinath trained Chopra to win the gold and make the nation proud. In view of his achievement, the Sports and Youth Empowerment Department announces the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the coach,'' he said.
The Minister said the State government would honor all the seven Olympic medalists too.
