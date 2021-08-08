Left Menu

Karnataka announces Rs 10 lakh for Neeraj Chopra's coach Naik

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:11 IST
Karnataka announces Rs 10 lakh for Neeraj Chopra's coach Naik
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh as a token of appreciation to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's coach Kashinath Naik.

The coach hails from Sirsi, a town, in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

The State Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda, in a statement, said the State has a role in Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kashinath Naik had won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2010, Gowda said.

''An achiever himself, Kashinath trained Chopra to win the gold and make the nation proud. In view of his achievement, the Sports and Youth Empowerment Department announces the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the coach,'' he said.

The Minister said the State government would honor all the seven Olympic medalists too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021