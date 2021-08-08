Left Menu

5 people, including 4 children, dead in road accident in UP's Mau

PTI | Mau | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:14 IST
5 people, including 4 children, dead in road accident in UP's Mau
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four children were among five people killed when the car in which they were traveling overturned and got stuck in a ditch here on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to ADM Kehari Singh, the accident took place in Sonbarsa village under the Dohrighat police station area of the district.

Two people sustained injuries in the incident. The five people who died are all from the Gorakhpur district's Chauri Chaura area.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta (35), Taani (13), Mayank (6), Maahi (4), and Divyansh (8).

The injured have been hospitalized, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021