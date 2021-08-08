5 people, including 4 children, dead in road accident in UP's Mau

Four children were among five people killed when the car in which they were traveling overturned and got stuck in a ditch here on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to ADM Kehari Singh, the accident took place in Sonbarsa village under the Dohrighat police station area of the district.

Advertisement

Two people sustained injuries in the incident. The five people who died are all from the Gorakhpur district's Chauri Chaura area.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta (35), Taani (13), Mayank (6), Maahi (4), and Divyansh (8).

The injured have been hospitalized, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)