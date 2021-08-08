5 people, including 4 children, dead in road accident in UP's Mau
- Country:
- India
Four children were among five people killed when the car in which they were traveling overturned and got stuck in a ditch here on Sunday morning, officials said.
According to ADM Kehari Singh, the accident took place in Sonbarsa village under the Dohrighat police station area of the district.
Two people sustained injuries in the incident. The five people who died are all from the Gorakhpur district's Chauri Chaura area.
The deceased have been identified as Mamta (35), Taani (13), Mayank (6), Maahi (4), and Divyansh (8).
The injured have been hospitalized, officials said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Divyansh
- Taani
- ADM Kehari Singh
- Chauri Chaura
- Dohrighat
- Mayank
- Mamta
- Sonbarsa village
- Gorakhpur
ALSO READ
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England after sustaining concussion during training session.
Concussed Mayank Agarwal out of first Test after being hit by Siraj bouncer
Mayank Agarwal hit on head by Siraj short ball, likely to undergo concussion test
Ind vs Eng: Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test due to concussion
Mayank Agarwal hit on head by Siraj short ball, may have to undergo concussion test