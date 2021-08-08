Left Menu

Get COVID-19 vaccination certificates now on WhatsApp within seconds: Union Health Ministry

COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:56 IST
Get COVID-19 vaccination certificates now on WhatsApp within seconds: Union Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 vaccination certificate can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday. Mandaviya's office has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp to a number +91 9013151515 and receive it.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted. Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal, or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).

The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021