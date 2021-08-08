One killed, five hurt in two-car crash in UP

A 40-year-old man was killed and five others were injured on Sunday in a collision between two cars on Panipat-Khatima highway in neighbouring Shamli district, police said.

The accident took place near Karonda Hathi village, they said.

Advertisement

The injured were taken to hospital, where one of them is in serious condition, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manirak, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)