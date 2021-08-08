Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet PM Modi over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue and the restoration of peace in the entire north-east.

08-08-2021
Visuals of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 2, 2021. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue and the restoration of peace in the entire north-east. The Chief Minister, accompanied by BJP MPs from Assam, will also meet other Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to sources, the ongoing unrest on the Assam-Mizoram border, as well as restoration of peace in the entire north-east will be the center of discussions during these meetings. Sarma, who is in New Delhi since Saturday, was unable to meet Shah earlier due to some reasons.

Sources also said that the Assam Chief Minister also held one-on-one meetings with the state's BJP MPs on Sunday. Last month, tensions heightened between Mizoram and Assam over the boundary dispute after six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed in a fierce gun battle between two states on July 26.

However, the two states in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace. (ANI)

