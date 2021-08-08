Left Menu

India, UAE conduct naval drill off the coast of Abu Dhabi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 18:37 IST
India, UAE conduct naval drill off the coast of Abu Dhabi
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United Arab Emirates carried out a naval exercise off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, in reflection of a rapid upswing in bilateral military cooperation.

The Indian Navy deployed its warship INS Kochi and two integral Sea King MK 42B helicopters for the 'Zayed Talwar' exercise, officials said.

The UAE participated in the exercise with Al-Dhafra, a Baynunah class guided missile corvette, and one AS–565B Panther helicopter, they said.

The exercise took place amid rising tension in the Gulf region after a drone attack on a merchant tanker off Oman killed a British national and a Romanian citizen over a week back.

The UK and US pointed fingers at Iran for the attack on MV Mercer Street, operated by an Israeli-owned firm. Tehran has already rejected the charges.

''As part of the exercise, the ships undertook tactical manoeuvres, over the horizon targeting, search and rescue and electronic warfare drill to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies,'' Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

He said helicopters were extensively used all through the exercise ranging from search and rescue operations to the passing of targeting data to ships for simulated missile engagement drills.

The naval exercise came a week after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the United Arab Emirates.

In December last year, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a first-ever visit by a head of the Indian Army to the two important Gulf countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021