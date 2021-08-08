Left Menu

COVID-19: Goa to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries by Oct 31, says state BJP chief

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 18:39 IST
COVID-19: Goa to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries by Oct 31, says state BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Goa aims to complete COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries by October 31 this year, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.

Incidentally, an earlier deadline of July 31 to complete administering the first dose to all beneficiaries in the state was missed by the BJP led government here, as some one lakh people are yet to be inoculated.

Tanavade informed about the new deadline at an event of the party's women's wing here, which was also attended by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan.

''Goa is the first state to complete administering the first dose to 90 per cent beneficiaries,'' Tanavade told the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021