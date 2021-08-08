Left Menu

Border grid strengthened ahead of I-Day: Jammu SSP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 18:47 IST
Amid a spurt in drone activities from across the border over the past one month, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer on Sunday said the border grid has been strengthened to scuttle any nefarious designs and ensure peaceful celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day here.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli visited R S Pura sector along the International Border and reviewed the prevailing security situation.

“We have strengthened the border grid along with other sister agencies and have set up special checking points, intensified night patrolling and are also doing verification on ground to detain any suspected person,” Kohli told reporters after the meeting.

He said drone activities have posed a challenge to the security grid but necessary measures have been put in place to tackle the issue.

The drone activities from across the border to smuggle weapons and narcotics have witnessed a spurt over the past one year but another major challenge came when two such flying objects were used to bomb the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station Jammu on June 27.

“We have recovered drone droppings (weapons) on several occasions and have even shot down and recovered the drones. We are alive to the threat and are confident of meeting the challenge successfully,” the SSP said.

Last month, police shot down a Pakistani drone and recovered a five kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the border belt of Kanachak in Jammu.

Several other explosive devices and other weapons including assault rifles, pistols and sticky bombs were recovered by security forces in the past several months after they were dropped by the drones operated from across the International Border.

He said all necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful celebration of Independence Day on August 15.

“People need not worry and should celebrate Independence Day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm but keeping in mind the COVID-appropriate behaviour for their own safety and the safety of others,” the officer said.

