Haryana extends lockdown till Aug 23, but lifts curbs on opening of shops, malls

The Haryana government Sunday announced to lift all timing restrictions on the opening of restaurants, malls, shops and other such establishments, even as it extended the coronavirus lockdown by a fortnight till August 23.In an order, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said the new guidelines will come into effect from 5 am Monday.

Haryana extends lockdown till Aug 23, but lifts curbs on opening of shops, malls
The Haryana government Sunday announced to lift all timing restrictions on the opening of restaurants, malls, shops and other such establishments, even as it extended the coronavirus lockdown by a fortnight till August 23.

In an order, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said the new guidelines will come into effect from 5 am Monday. The order said people without a face cover or a mask will be barred from boarding public or private transport, or from entering into any government and private establishment for availing services or goods. ''It is also advised that no mask-no service will be strictly observed in the state,'' said the order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 The order said there will be continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of Covid -- test-trace-track-vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The order said deputy commissioners may, if necessary, invoke the provisions of Section 144 (order prohibiting gatherings) of the CrPC.

''The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, that is from August 9 (5 am onwards) to August 23 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana,'' said the order. The lockdown restrictions pertaining to the timings of opening of shops, bars, restaurants, malls, have been removed, the order said. Till now, shops in the state were allowed to open between 9 am to 8 pm and malls between 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurant and bars were allowed to operate between 10 am to 11 pm.

While lifting the curbs on timing, the Sunday order said all Covid-related guidelines including on social distancing, sanitisation and seating capacity will have to be followed.

The state government has termed the lockdown ''Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)''. It was initially imposed on May 3 and subsequently extended several times.

