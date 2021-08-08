Left Menu

Stalin-led DMK meet deliberates gearing up for rural polls in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:21 IST
Stalin-led DMK meet deliberates gearing up for rural polls in TN
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of DMK district secretaries chaired by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Sunday discussed preparations for polls to rural local bodies in nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

The meeting deliberated on gearing up for polls in the nine districts of Kancheepuram, Chengelpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, party sources said.

In view of the welfare measures being taken up by the party-led regime as part of efforts to fulfill polls promises and considering the popularity the DMK government enjoyed, functionaries should reach out to the people and work to win local polls, sources added.

''Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,'' aimed at taking healthcare services to the people's doorsteps and welfare assistance, projects and services to beneficiaries under ''Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudalamaichar,'' (Chief Minister in your constituency) are among the DMK government's initiatives.

The Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash relief to rice ration card holders were among the initiatives taken up on the same day Stalin took over as Chief Minister on May 7.

District Secretaries, MLAs and MPs from regions in nine districts that would go to rural polls participated in the meet.

Pending delimitation of territorial wards in such regions following reconstitution of districts, rural local body polls were not conducted in nine districts while the same was held in 27 other districts in December 2019.

In view of an order of the Supreme Court in June this year, polls to rural local bodies in these nine districts are expected to be conducted by September 15.

The DMK government had last month indicated that polls to urban local bodies would be held before December 2021 and following polls to rural civic bodies in nine districts.

While the general and farm budgets are scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on August 13 and 14 respectively, government chief whip Kovi Chezhian in a statement said a meeting of party MLAs would be held here on August 13, by 5 PM at party headquarters.

During the previous AIADMK regime, Chegalpattu was carved out of Kancheepuram and Vellore was trifurcated, resulting in two new districts of Ranipet and Tirupathur.

Kallakurichi and Tenkasi became two new districts, and these were split from Villupuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021