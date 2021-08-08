Khattar visits Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya's home in Sonipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the family of wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. According to an official statement here on Sunday, the family and representatives of Nahri village in Sonipat expressed gratitude to Khattar for boosting the morale of sportspersons and creating a harmonious environment for them to grow and perform at the international platform.

While congratulating the wrestler's parents at his native Nahri village, the chief minister also resolved several issues of the area on the spot, it said. Among the family members present along with other representatives were Ravi Dahiya's father Rakesh and uncle Mukesh Dahiya, members of the Nahri Gram Panchayat, and former sarpanch of the village. According to the statement, village representatives presented a demand letter to the chief minister in which grievances of the people of the area were listed. Khattar immediately took up the grievances and asked the officers concerned to resolve them on a priority basis. Among the key issues, which the representatives shared with the chief minister, was the problem of water drainage in the area. Taking up the matter, Khattar spoke to the deputy commissioner, Sonipat, and asked him to resolve the matter immediately. He also accepted the demand to open a model school in the area and directed the officers concerned to resolve other area issues on a priority basis.

