Telangana to abstain Godavari Board meeting on Aug 9

The Telangana government on Sunday informed the Godavari River Management Board that it would be unable to attend the Emergency Meeting scheduled on August 9, due to prior commitments.

In a letter to the board, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said the representatives of Telangana will not be able to attend the meeting, owing to various legal matters posted on Monday.

''It is requested to kindly indicate another convenient date so that members from Telangana state can attend the meeting and present their views,'' the letter said.

The GRMB had earlier said the meeting was being held to take steps on issues mentioned in the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre on the jurisdiction of the board.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in recent times, have engaged in a war of words with regard to the river water sharing issue and some of the irrigation projects (in both the states) on Krishna River, prompting the Centre to come out with a gazette notification on GRMB and Krishna River Management Boards.

