Allegations of infiltration across Line of Control 'baseless ', says Pak FO

Pakistan on Sunday rejected as ''baseless'' the allegations that dozens of terrorists are waiting at launch pads to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior security official in India recently said that the Army has been noticing the continued presence of around 140 terrorists at the launch pads across the LoC, likely waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, but the robust counter-infiltration grid has so far desisted them from making any such attempts.

''We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called 'terrorists' via the Line of Control (LoC),'' Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

''Such allegations recycled from time to time have no basis to stand on,'' he added.

He said that in February this year Pakistan had reiterated adherence to the 2003 ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace and security and alleged that India was using ''baseless and misleading allegations" of so-called "infiltration" attempts to find excuses to scuttle the ceasefire understanding.

Following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan over the hotline, the two countries in February agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and ceasefire along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from the February 24-25 midnight 2021.

Contending that the ceasefire agreement was more important for Pakistan as it is desperately trying to come out of the ''grey list'' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Indian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Pakistan is using the ceasefire window to strengthen its infrastructure along the LoC that was damaged in cross-border shelling last year in response to their troops' firing at civilian areas on the Indian side of the LoC.

