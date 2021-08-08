Suggestions to prevent queues at liquor shops made, HC told
Kochi, Aug 8 (PTI): The Kerala High Court has been informed by the Excise Commissionerate that it has suggested to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) to increase the number of counters in retail outlets selling foreign liquor and re-allocate shops to prevent long queues of customers on roads and outside shopping centres.
BEVCO was suggested to also look at better utilisation of its space in the outlets, the Commmissionerate told the Division Bench of the court.
The submission to the High Court was made by the Excise Department during the hearing of two PILs (public interest litigation) petitions seeking directions to the State to prevent overcrowding outside liquor vends during the pandemic.
BEVCO told the court that an audit of all outlets was being taken and that a consolidated report, along with a statement, would be filed before the court.
The Bench gave BEVCO 10 days to file the report.
On July 30, a Single Judge directed the ExciseDepartment to carry out a comprehensive audit of the facilities and the quality of each retail liquor outlet in the State.
