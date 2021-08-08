Maha: DMart store sealed in Jalna for operating on Sunday despite curbs
The Jalna Municipal Council JMC in Maharashtra has sealed a store of DMart, a leading supermarket chain, located on Mantha Road here for keeping its operations on for public on Sunday despite a ban on doing so as part of coronavirus restrictions, an official said. The district administration had earlier issued a notification, specifying that all essential and non-essential shops, including shopping malls, can remain open on weekdays till 8 pm.
- Country:
- India
The Jalna Municipal Council (JMC) in Maharashtra has sealed a store of DMart, a leading supermarket chain, located on Mantha Road here for keeping its operations on for public on Sunday despite a ban on doing so as part of coronavirus restrictions, an official said. The district administration had earlier issued a notification, specifying that all essential and non-essential shops, including shopping malls, can remain open on weekdays till 8 pm. On Saturdays, they can operate till 3 pm, but all non-essential shops and malls must remain shut on Sundays.
''Civic officials conducted a surprise raid at the DMart store as it was found operating today. Scores of people there were found flouting COVID-19 norms,'' JMC chief officer Nitin Narvekar said.
The administration is taking strict measures to ensure that people follow all the safety rules related to coronavirus, he said.
ALSO READ
NDRF team carries rescue, relief operations in flood-affected Maharashtra's Chiplun
Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cell phone usage at offices
NDRF teams strength enhanced for Maharashtra rains, flooding rescue operations
Indian Navy mobilises rescue teams for flood relief, evacuation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Maharashtra CM to visit flood-affected Mahad today