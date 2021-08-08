Left Menu

Rajasthan man stabbed to death, friend injured during scuffle; 2 held

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:23 IST
Rajasthan man stabbed to death, friend injured during scuffle; 2 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death by an acquaintance in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.45 am in Purohitji Ki Gali at Tilak Chowk in Bundi city police station area where Rizwan, a resident of Mahawat Mohalla in Meera Gate, was killed while his friend, Abid, a resident of Bhrimpuri area, sustained injuries, Circle Inspector Sahadev Meena said.

A murder case was lodged on the complaint of Rizwan's family against Banti Suman (26), his friend Aameen (30) and about three unidentified other men.

Suman and Aameen have been detained, the CI said.

Two days ago, Rizwan had slapped Suman following an argument over a money-related issue, police said.

On Sunday morning, Suman went with his friends to seek revenge against Rizwan, who tried run away.

But, Suman caught hold of him down the street in the market and lashed multiple attacks over him with a knife, he added.

Abid jumped in to defend the victim and got injured in the attack.

Rizwan sustained deep injuries in his stomach and chest and passed out, according to police.

The locals at Charbhuja temple stayed mute spectators while one of the victim's friends took him to a hospital on a scooter. Rizwan died immediately after.

The injured youth, Abid was discharged after primary medical care.

The police force and RAC jawans were deployed at the spot and main areas of the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the victim's family demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job.

They staged a demonstration and refused to accept the body after postmortem, however negotiation between the family members and administration was underway to settle the matter.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021