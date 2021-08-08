Rajasthan man stabbed to death, friend injured during scuffle; 2 held

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death by an acquaintance in a village here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.45 am in Purohitji Ki Gali at Tilak Chowk in Bundi city police station area where Rizwan, a resident of Mahawat Mohalla in Meera Gate, was killed while his friend, Abid, a resident of Bhrimpuri area, sustained injuries, Circle Inspector Sahadev Meena said.

A murder case was lodged on the complaint of Rizwan's family against Banti Suman (26), his friend Aameen (30) and about three unidentified other men.

Suman and Aameen have been detained, the CI said.

Two days ago, Rizwan had slapped Suman following an argument over a money-related issue, police said.

On Sunday morning, Suman went with his friends to seek revenge against Rizwan, who tried run away.

But, Suman caught hold of him down the street in the market and lashed multiple attacks over him with a knife, he added.

Abid jumped in to defend the victim and got injured in the attack.

Rizwan sustained deep injuries in his stomach and chest and passed out, according to police.

The locals at Charbhuja temple stayed mute spectators while one of the victim's friends took him to a hospital on a scooter. Rizwan died immediately after.

The injured youth, Abid was discharged after primary medical care.

The police force and RAC jawans were deployed at the spot and main areas of the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the victim's family demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job.

They staged a demonstration and refused to accept the body after postmortem, however negotiation between the family members and administration was underway to settle the matter.