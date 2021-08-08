Left Menu

MP: 6 arrested for looting Rs 2 lakh by posing as CBI officials

PTI | Chattarpur | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:42 IST
MP: 6 arrested for looting Rs 2 lakh by posing as CBI officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people who robbed Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint from a distillery in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh by posing as CBI officials were held from Delhi, Bhopal, and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The gang, on the morning of August 6, entered a distillery in Naugaon posing as Central Bureau of Investigation officials probing the Aligarh hooch tragedy that took place in neighboring UP, he said.

''They threatened the distillery owner Nikhil Bansal with action in connection with the tragedy but when he refused to oblige them, the accused took out a firearm and robbed Rs 2 lakh and also took away the CCTV recording hard disk. Police seized two SUVs without number plates, CBI uniforms, fake ID cards, the CCTV hard disk and recovered the looted Rs 2 lakh,'' Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told reporters.

He said the six had told police they were inspired by the Hindi film 'Special 26', a heist saga about conmen carrying out raid-cum-robberies by posing as probe agency officials.

He said Dharmendra Balmiki (45) from Bulandshahar and Devendra Pathak (39) from Mauranipur in UP, Devendra Julaha (44), Avinash Maurya (40) and Budhram Gurjar (44), all from Delhi, and Shivpal Singh Bhadoriya (42) from Bhopal were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021