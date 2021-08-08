Left Menu

Can't deny possibility of terror modules, sleeper cells in Kanpur: UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel Sunday said the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells working in Kanpur cannot be denied even though the force does not have specific intelligence currently.He said the states Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS and intelligence agencies have decided to keep extra vigil to neutralise such forces before they execute their nefarious designs.His statement came in the wake of the ATS recently arresting some people in Lucknow over suspected terrorist activities.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 08-08-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 20:51 IST
Can't deny possibility of terror modules, sleeper cells in Kanpur: UP DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel Sunday said the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells working in Kanpur cannot be denied even though the force does not have specific intelligence currently.

He said the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and intelligence agencies have decided to keep extra vigil to neutralize such forces before they execute their nefarious designs.

His statement came in the wake of the ATS recently arresting some people in Lucknow over suspected terrorist activities. He said the arrests in Lucknow prompted the police to step up vigil in Kanpur as well. "We have no specific intelligence inputs about terror modules, but we can't deny the possibility of terror modules and sleeper cells in the city (Kanpur)," Goel told PTI when asked if agencies have tip-off about such designs working in the city.

He said intelligence agencies suspect the movement of terrorists and sleeper cells in Kanpur.

The DGP was in the city to inaugurate a Covid care hospital at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate.

He said it has been decided to set up similar facilities for police personnel in every district.

The DGP also remembered the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during the pandemic. Two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from the outskirts of Lucknow last month, senior officials had said, adding that they were planning explosions, including using ''human bombs'', at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

A huge amount of explosive was also seized from their houses, the official had said.

They were planning to ''unleash terror activities before August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of UP'', including Lucknow, the official had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021