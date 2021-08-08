Left Menu

Officials: another northern Afghan province falls to Taliban

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:46 IST
Provincial Afghan lawmakers say the Taliban have taken control of another provincial capital, the fourth to fall into insurgent hands in less than a week, in a punishing blow to government forces.

The Taliban forces overran Taleqan, the capital of the northern Takhar province on Sunday, capturing the final areas it hadn't previously controlled after a monthslong siege, the two lawmakers from the province said.

Takhar has particular significance for the anti-Taliban northern alliance fighters who joined the U.S.-led coalition to oust the religious militia in 2001.

