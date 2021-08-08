5 arrested for taking away jewels from shop by posing as CBI officials

Five men of an “Irani Gang” were arrested over a month after they allegedly posed as CBI officials and fled with gold chains weighing 300 grams from a jewellery shop here on the pretext of checking an employee’s bag, police said.

The accused – Mohammad Ali (52), Mohammad Kabli (45), Anwar Ali (45), Shoukat Ali Jafari (55), and Mukhtiyar Hussain (35) – hail from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, they said.

They were declared as “proclaimed offenders” and were also wanted in cases of attempt to murder and other similar cases of cheating, they added.

Influenced by Bollywood flick “Special 26”, the accused commissioned the crime. The gang first identifies the noted jewellery market in any state, gets relevant details about the suppliers and agents associated with it and then targets victims by posing as CBI or police officers, police said.

The incident took place on June 27 at Karol Bagh area when gold chains weighing 300 grams were snatched away by the gang members who impersonating themselves as CBI officers and fled with the ornaments of the jewellery shop employee on the pretext of checking bag, according to police.

After scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and along the route, the five accused were identified. Technical and manual surveillance was mounted as part of investigation, police said.

“During probe, the data of passengers from IRCTC collected showed that on June 26, total five accused persons arrived at Delhi from Bhopal and they had booked their return ticket for June 30. On further analysing the IRCTC data, it was learnt that the accused persons were coming to commit similar crime in Karol Bagh area,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said analysis of IRCTC data indicated that on August 1, the five accused men would be travelling from Bhopal to Allahabad and the said train was searched at Jhansi Junction at midnight. The accused were apprehended from the train and brought to Delhi.

The sixth accused in the case – Mazloom Ali, who is alleged to be the receiver of stolen property is still at large, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab him and recover the stolen ornaments.

Police said they have recovered three gold chains, eight mobile phones, two torches and five fake identity cards of CBI officials.

