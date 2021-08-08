Left Menu

3 govt officials suspended in Odisha for negligence in duty, irregularities in rural job scheme

The Odisha government on Sunday suspended three officials for allegedly being negligent in discharging their duties for implementation of the Centres rural job scheme in Jajpur district, an officer said. Jajpur Magistrate-cum Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore suspended the three officials after a probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Jari Gram panchayat was conducted, he said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:02 IST
3 govt officials suspended in Odisha for negligence in duty, irregularities in rural job scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Sunday suspended three officials for allegedly being negligent in discharging their duties for implementation of the Centre's rural job scheme in Jajpur district, an officer said. Jajpur Magistrate-cum Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore suspended the three officials after a probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Jari Gram panchayat was conducted, he said. Some villagers of Jari had lodged a complaint to the district collector, alleging that there were gross irregularities for carrying out the programme in their panchayat.

''Jari Gram Panchayat Executive Officer Prakash Kumar Jena, Gram Rojgar Sevak Partha Sarathi Thatoi and Junior Engineer of Bhinjharpur block Tushar Kumar Patra were placed under the suspension,'' he said.

The district rural development agency officials conducted an inquiry, he said, adding that they visited the sites and verified documents pertaining to the work.

''They found negligence of the three officials in discharging their duties and irregularities in the implementation process of the guaranteed job scheme,'' the officer added. PTI COR AAM BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021