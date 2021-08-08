Left Menu

Odisha relaxes weekend shutdown timings in 3 towns for Independence Day

However, the weekend shutdown will continue in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri till September 1.

Updated: 08-08-2021 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has relaxed weekend shutdown in three towns for a few hours next Sunday for celebrating Independence Day. A notification issued by the chief secretary on Friday said the weekend shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri towns will be relaxed up to 11.00 AM on August 15 to allow citizens to hoist the National Flag at their premises.

Earlier, the government had imposed a shutdown during weekends in the three towns for the entire month of August to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In the three towns, not more than ten people will be allowed to assemble at any place for participating in the Independence Day celebrations, the notification said.

The citizens will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol. In other places, the citizens will unfurl the National Flag at their premises subject to the condition that not more than 20 people will congregate at any place by following COVID appropriate behaviour.

The state and district level functions for hoisting the National Flag shall be organised as per guidelines issued by the State Home Department.

Government offices may celebrate Independence Day with not more than 10 staff in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri towns and not more than 20 staff in other places of the state. With the decline in COVID-19 TPR, the Odisha government had lifted lockdown restrictions with effect from August 1 allowing all activities in the state even as the night curfew is in force across the state from 8 PM to 6 am. However, the weekend shutdown will continue in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri till September 1.

