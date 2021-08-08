Left Menu

1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:05 IST
1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

A 29-year-old Chicago police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, officials said.

The death of the female officer Saturday night was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018.

The two officers were fired upon after they pulled over a vehicle carrying two men and a woman just after 9 p.m. in the South Side neighborhood of West Englewood, according to police.

Chicago police first deputy superintendent Eric Carter told a news conference early Sunday that the officers returned fire and that one of the people in the vehicle also was wounded. That person's condition was not released.

The female officer died later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the other officer was “fighting for his very life,” Carter said.

Two of the people who were in the vehicle were in custody, Carter said. He added that a weapon was also recovered from the scene.

A crowd of officers gathered outside the hospital's ambulance entrance, some hugging each other and praying. Carter gave the news conference with that gathering as a backdrop, flanked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot said the officer who died ''was very young on the job, but incredibly enthusiastic to do the work.” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave the female officer's age in an emailed statement early Sunday but did not identify her.

“The Chicago Police Department has lost one of our own in an incomprehensible act of violence,” he said. “Please pray for the family and loved ones of the fallen officer who will now face a world without her.” The last Chicago officer shot to death in the line of duty was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was killed after responding to a shooting at a hospital on Nov. 19, 2018.

Two officers, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, died when they were struck by a train while pursuing a suspect on Dec. 17, 2018. The department also considers the COVID-19 deaths of four officers last year line-of-duty deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021